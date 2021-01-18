iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESML. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 921,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after buying an additional 646,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 49,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ESML traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,778 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09.

