iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Up 29.7% in December

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,458,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,108,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,100,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,798,000 after buying an additional 110,139 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after buying an additional 53,121 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 376,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after buying an additional 79,614 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 271,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter.

