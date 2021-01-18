iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Reduced by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,344,000 after buying an additional 2,526,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,103,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,452,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,812,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,292,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,413,000 after acquiring an additional 320,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF opened at $118.45 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.17.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.