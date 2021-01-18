Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. 9,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,070. Investar has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $180.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Investar’s payout ratio is 14.36%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

