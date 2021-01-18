Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $88,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PSCU opened at $56.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $57.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.