Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after acquiring an additional 581,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,693,000 after acquiring an additional 549,117 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $371.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $387.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.50.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

