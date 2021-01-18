Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Down 37.4% in December

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the December 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,978,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INTV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,915,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,481,731. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03. Integrated Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company has a market cap of $15.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.32.

Get Integrated Ventures alerts:

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.