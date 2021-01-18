Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Down 37.4% in December

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the December 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,978,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of INTV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,915,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,481,731. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03. Integrated Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company has a market cap of $15.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.32.
Integrated Ventures Company Profile
