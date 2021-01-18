Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Sells 660 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $94,281.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
World Acceptance stock opened at $141.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.17. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $151.38. The stock has a market cap of $969.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.79.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
