Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Sells 660 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $94,281.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

World Acceptance stock opened at $141.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.17. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $151.38. The stock has a market cap of $969.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 32.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 2,365.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 145,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

