Insider Selling: Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) VP Sells $37,407.31 in Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $7.30 on Monday. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $300.57 million, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 91.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 58,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Iteris by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iteris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Iteris by 3.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

