Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells 1,680 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $200,894.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,793.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $120.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 20.41. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $123.30.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cross Research assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. Its solutions facilitate communication between its clients and their customers, provide analytics and process optimization, and support client-centric operations and back-office processing across the enterprise.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.