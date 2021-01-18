Insider Selling: Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CFO Sells 4,112 Shares of Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Camping World by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

