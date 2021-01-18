Insider Selling: Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Senior Officer Sells 33,340 Shares of Stock

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.16, for a total value of C$72,014.40.

Shares of CXB stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Calibre Mining Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CXB. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

