Insider Buying: USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) VP Purchases $16,500.00 in Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) VP Jeffrey Brown purchased 15,000 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 412,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,090. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.37.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $161.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 39,453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 37,220 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

