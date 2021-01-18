Indus Gas Limited (INDI.L) (LON:INDI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $195.61

Indus Gas Limited (INDI.L) (LON:INDI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $195.61 and traded as low as $180.00. Indus Gas Limited (INDI.L) shares last traded at $186.50, with a volume of 8,734 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £341.25 million and a PE ratio of 7.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 195.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.81.

About Indus Gas Limited (INDI.L) (LON:INDI)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometres located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

