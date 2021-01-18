Independent Research Analysts Give Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) a €12.50 Price Target

Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.23 ($15.57).

Shares of SZU opened at €12.12 ($14.26) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €12.31 and its 200 day moving average is €14.25. Südzucker AG has a fifty-two week low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a fifty-two week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.33.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

