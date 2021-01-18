Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $542,500.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, January 11th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,359 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $419,470.38.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $102,600.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $54.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Impinj by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter worth about $8,912,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Impinj by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 71,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Impinj by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

