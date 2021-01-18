IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,900 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 483,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 315.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 887. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $30.55.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.7245 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.
