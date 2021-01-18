IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,894,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,224,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,931,000 after buying an additional 129,281 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,650,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nasdaq by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 113,213 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ opened at $140.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.08. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

