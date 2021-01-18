IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $79,916,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102,658 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,310 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,792,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,861 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

