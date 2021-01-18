IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases New Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Generac by 66.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.15.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $252.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $263.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

