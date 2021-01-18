IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,377 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.39. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

