IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth about $47,002,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The AES by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,843,000 after buying an additional 2,427,507 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,263,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The AES by 51.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after buying an additional 911,393 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The AES from $23.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

