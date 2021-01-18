IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,324,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,215 shares of company stock worth $10,908,598 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAS stock opened at $97.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

