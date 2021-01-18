IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,892 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,715,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,287 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $701,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $38.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.