IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 133.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 69.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY stock opened at $159.33 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $164.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.95 and its 200 day moving average is $133.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVY. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.15.

In other news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.