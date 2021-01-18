IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Masco by 7.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.53.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $56.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

