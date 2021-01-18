IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,839 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Pool by 166.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total transaction of $6,579,092.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total value of $227,790.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $359.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stephens started coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti increased their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

