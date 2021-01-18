IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,305 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after purchasing an additional 640,956 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,763,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,553,000 after buying an additional 136,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 137.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $153,804,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY opened at $40.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.55.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

