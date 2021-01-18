IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IDWM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IDW Media has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73.

Get IDW Media alerts:

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides entertainment products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment, and CTM. The Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, digital content, and board and tabletop games; and trades in paperback products.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.