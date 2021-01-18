IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBEX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get IBEX alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $19.72 on Monday. IBEX has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $362.61 million and a P/E ratio of 23.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.