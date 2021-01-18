IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Raymond James

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. CSFB set a $4.75 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.26.

NYSE IAG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.28. 493,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,485,470. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,586,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,087,000 after buying an additional 1,951,832 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 321.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 398,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 304,263 shares in the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

