Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.46.

Shares of H stock opened at C$29.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66. The firm has a market cap of C$17.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. Hydro One Limited has a 12 month low of C$20.25 and a 12 month high of C$30.43.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hydro One Limited will post 1.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.2536 dividend. This is an increase from Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 32.68%.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

