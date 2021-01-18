Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 716.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 489.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 54,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Melius raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

