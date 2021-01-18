Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.L) (LON:HZM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.06

Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.L) (LON:HZM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $9.04. Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.L) shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 12,897,364 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £123.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.32.

Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.L) Company Profile (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.