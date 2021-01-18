Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Update

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,800 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the December 15th total of 413,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $14.70 on Monday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $889.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $129.47 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

