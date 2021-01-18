Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

NYSE:HEP opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 1,968.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 340,210 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 995,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 99,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

