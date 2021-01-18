Hochschild Mining’s (HCHDF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hochschild Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Panmure Gordon raised Hochschild Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Hochschild Mining to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

HCHDF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,950. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

