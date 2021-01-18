Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) (LON:HDIV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $90.71

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) (LON:HDIV) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and traded as low as $89.05. Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L) shares last traded at $91.40, with a volume of 243,399 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £174.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV.L)’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

