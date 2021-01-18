Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Update

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,340,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 10,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.