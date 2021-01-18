Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to announce $162.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.11 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $140.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $610.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $602.94 million to $619.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $670.78 million, with estimates ranging from $645.56 million to $696.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,049. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $51.85.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

