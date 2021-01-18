Head-To-Head Survey: Track Data (OTCMKTS:TRAC) and StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Track Data (OTCMKTS:TRAC) and StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Track Data and StoneX Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Track Data N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A StoneX Group $32.90 billion 0.04 $85.10 million N/A N/A

StoneX Group has higher revenue and earnings than Track Data.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of StoneX Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Track Data shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of StoneX Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Track Data and StoneX Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Track Data 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneX Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

StoneX Group has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.14%. Given StoneX Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StoneX Group is more favorable than Track Data.

Profitability

This table compares Track Data and StoneX Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Track Data N/A N/A N/A StoneX Group 0.23% 18.75% 1.10%

Risk & Volatility

Track Data has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneX Group has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StoneX Group beats Track Data on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Track Data

Track Data Corporation, Inc. provides market data, financial information, quote systems, and trading platforms for professional and individual traders in the United States and internationally. The company offers market data and research solutions, such as FastTrack-MX, an institutional grade application that provides faster quotes, unique news items, advanced option data, or in-depth charting applications; and myTrack Pro, a quote, portfolio, and news service. It also offers trading solutions, including myTrack, a Web-based market data and trading software platform; proTrack, an advanced execution and market data platform designed for the institutional marketplace; myTrack Edge, a direct access online trading platform. In addition, the company provides NewsWatch that delivers news and information from different sources worldwide; Track SDK, an application program interface that gives market data; OpTrack, an option strategy search and rank tool; AIQ Trading Expert Pro, a trading software package for personal computers; AIQ OptionExpert, an option data and option evaluation system; Dial-Data that offers end-of-day financial market data, financial data bases, historical information, analytical services, and data manipulation tools; AIQ Analyst, a browser-based charting that provides end of day and twenty minute delayed price charting for stocks and market indices; and Track ECN, an electronic communications network. It also offers news and research solutions. Track Data Corporation, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc. operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services. This segment also provides financing services to commercial commodity-related companies against physical inventories. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services. The company's Institutional segment offers value-added solutions that facilitate cross-border trading in foreign securities, including unlisted American Depositary Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, and foreign ordinary shares. It also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies. In addition, this segment originates, structures, and places debt instruments; offers prime brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders; provides a range of OTC products, such as 24-hour a day execution of spot, forwards, and options, as well as non-deliverable forwards; and operates an asset management business. The company's Retail segment provides trading services and solutions in the global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange, precious metals trading, as well as CFDs; and wealth management and investment services, as well as offers physical gold and other precious metals in various forms and denominations through coininvest.com and silver-to-go.com. The company was formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc. and changed its name to StoneX Group Inc. in July 2020. StoneX Group Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

