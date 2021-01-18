Head to Head Review: Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) vs. ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) and ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProAssurance has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.4% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of ProAssurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProAssurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and ProAssurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 0.12 -$28.60 million N/A N/A ProAssurance $999.83 million 1.09 $1.00 million ($0.81) -24.88

ProAssurance has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and ProAssurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A ProAssurance -9.04% -5.71% -1.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Capital Reinsurance and ProAssurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A ProAssurance 1 2 1 0 2.00

ProAssurance has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. Given ProAssurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Summary

ProAssurance beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for employers, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance; and Syndicate 6131 that underwrites contingency and specialty property insurance. ProAssurance Corporation markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

