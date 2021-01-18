Head to Head Comparison: Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) versus Reunion Industries (OTCMKTS:RUNI)

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) and Reunion Industries (OTCMKTS:RUNI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Newell Brands and Reunion Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 2 5 3 0 2.10 Reunion Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newell Brands currently has a consensus target price of $19.44, suggesting a potential downside of 19.45%. Given Newell Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than Reunion Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Newell Brands and Reunion Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands -1.11% 17.83% 4.80% Reunion Industries N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Newell Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.4% of Reunion Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newell Brands and Reunion Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $9.71 billion 1.05 $106.60 million $1.70 14.20 Reunion Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Reunion Industries.

Summary

Newell Brands beats Reunion Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands. The Food and Commercial segment offers food storage and home storage products, and fresh preserving products, vacuum sealing products, commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, hygiene systems, and material handling solutions under the Ball, FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Sistema, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, Quickie, and Spontex brands. The Home and Outdoor Living segment offers products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities, home fragrance, and connected home and security products under the Chesapeake Bay Candle, Coleman, Contigo, ExOfficio, First Alert, Marmot, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Aprica, Baby Jogger, Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, Mr. Sketch, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Tigex Waterman, and X-Acto brands. It markets its products to clubs, department stores, drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, specialty retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies, home centers, sporting goods retailers, warehouse clubs, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, and travel retail, as well as sells directly to consumers via on-line. Newell Brands Inc. was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Reunion Industries

Reunion Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of metal fabricated and machined industrial parts and products. It produces hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders and metal bar grating. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

