Head to Head Analysis: Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) vs. Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Lipocine alerts:

10.9% of Lipocine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Lipocine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Lipocine has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lipocine and Cyclerion Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipocine 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lipocine presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Lipocine’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lipocine is more favorable than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Lipocine and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine N/A -195.34% -88.86% Cyclerion Therapeutics -2,322.42% -105.55% -57.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lipocine and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine $170,000.00 625.99 -$13.01 million ($0.50) -3.24 Cyclerion Therapeutics $4.51 million 24.25 -$123.01 million N/A N/A

Lipocine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics beats Lipocine on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company's pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, an oral testosterone therapy product for once daily dosing that completed Phase 2b testing; LPCN 1148, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis (NASH); LPCN 1107, an oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth; and LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone that is in Phase 2 Clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases. The company is also discovering liver-targeted sGC and lung-targeted sGC stimulators. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.