Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 589,134 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

Get Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) alerts:

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.91 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.