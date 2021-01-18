Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:RODE) Shares Down 1.2%

Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:RODE) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.55 and last traded at $27.55. Approximately 17 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:RODE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.89% of Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

