Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) vs. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Critical Review

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -434.74% -68.32% -29.45% Beam Therapeutics -529,075.00% -103.41% -48.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Beam Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.62%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $33.60, indicating a potential downside of 70.28%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $5.78 million 102.75 -$55.57 million ($2.55) -9.18 Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 327,646.44 -$78.33 million ($14.05) -8.05

Harpoon Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beam Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Beam Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It also develops HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. It has a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

