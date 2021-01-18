Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.41 ($76.96).

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) alerts:

HLAG opened at €103.00 ($121.18) on Thursday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a one year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.86.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.