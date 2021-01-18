Halliburton (HAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.91.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.