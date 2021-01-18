Grin Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $22.78 million and approximately $12.72 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,163.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,203.28 or 0.03421957 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.87 or 0.00397780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.32 or 0.01348905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.88 or 0.00565591 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.51 or 0.00439405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.40 or 0.00288378 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00021263 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 63,087,960 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

